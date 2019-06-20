Kenneth Malcolm Brown Sr. (KB) 56, died unexpectedly June 8th. Born August 7, 1962, Washington D.C. son of Theresa Brown Royal and John Bryant (deceased). KB leaves behind his mother, his wife, Georgette (Tolbert) Brown of 38 years, daughter, Joycelynn (Brown) Hollis, Step Father Ernest Royal, Grandchildren Elijah, Elizaneek, Kennie Marie, Georgiana, and a host of friends. Services Saturday, June 22 , 10 am, First Baptist Church 3535 N. El Dorado St, Stockton.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 20, 2019