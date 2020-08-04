Kenneth Meinard Buscher (Kenny), passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters on July 29, 2020, at the age of 81. Kenny was the first of three children born to Henry and Agnes Buscher on March 2, 1939. He was raised in the town of Franklin on the family's cattle ranch until he and his wife moved to Bonanza, Oregon in May of 1999, where they purchased their own cattle ranch. Poor health required them to sell their ranch and return to California in December of 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife Dianne, daughters Cindy (Jack) Martin, Annette (Tony) Merola, grandchildren Jack (Lisa) Martin, Alec Martin, Stacey (Jason) Hogge, and Brandon (Kristie) Merola, sister Yvonne (Richard) Bonacci, and brother Dennis Buscher. He also is survived by four awesome great grandchildren. While in high school he was active in FFA and won numerous awards with his Ayrshire cattle. He enjoyed working with his daughters while they were in both 4-H and FFA showing their herd of Shorthorn cattle. It was during his senior year in high school he met the love of his life, Dianne. They were married on September 24, 1961, and enjoyed over 58 years together. Graveside services will be held at the Franklin Cemetery on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Contributions in Kenny's name may be made to the Wayne Heintz Memorial Scholarship, Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation, P. O. Box 2021, Elk Grove, CA 95759-2021



