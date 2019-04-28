Kenneth Michael Sprekelmeyer

Kenneth Michael Sprekelmeyer, born March 8, 1945, in Kansas City, Mo., died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas, surrounded by family and friends. MEMORIALS: Charitable donations may be made to North American Mission Board, Southern Baptist Convention. A graduate of Bella Vista High School in Fair Oaks, Calif., Kenneth held a BA and Master's Degree in Elementary Education from California University, Sacramento. He spent 36 years teaching in the Rio Linda Union School District as a Master Teacher, Mentor Teacher, and Curriculum Associate. He was a consultant to the California State Department of Education and to Scott-Forsman textbook publications. Kenneth was the husband of 50 years to Kathleen "Kathie" Sprekelmeyer; father to Michelle Sprekelmeyer Orrock (Chris) and Jeffrey Clark Sprekelmeyer (Trisha); and grandfather of Jacob, Ben, Kyla, Kason.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 28, 2019
