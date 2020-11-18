Kenneth Queener

May 5, 1929 - October 27, 2020

Lincoln, California - Kenneth Robert Queener passed away October 27,2020 at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife Mary Queener, his daughters Kathleen ( Richard), Coleen (Vance), Maureen (Dave), Kristen (Tom), Susan and his son Kenneth Queener, 17 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren and his sister Barbara Queener Burch.

He was born in Sacramento, California to Robert Lee and Vivian Evangeline Queener. He attended Sacramento High school, where he met the love of his life, Mary Craig. The were married on October 7, 1950 and recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Ken served in the Korean War and upon returning to Sacramento he attended and graduated from Sacramento State College.

In the early 1960's, he and his young family moved to Loomis, California. He started his business Sierra Nevada Dental Supply, which he operated until he retired at 80 years of age.

Ken had a passion for remodeling homes. He loved golfing and was Del Oro High School's football team biggest fan.

He was deeply loved and will be missed beyond measure.

He will be laid to rest at Valley Cemetery. A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.





Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 18, 2020.