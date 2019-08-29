It is with great sadness that the family of Kenneth Robert Siegler announces his passing after a brief illness, on Monday, August 19, 2019, at the age of 71 years. Ken will be lovingly remembered by his children, Jennifer and Christopher, son-in-law, Francisco, daughter-in-law, Kimberly, and by his five grandchildren, Kaitlynn, Brandon, Maxwell, Madison, and Emily. Growing up in Marin County, Ken spent his free time as a youth at a ranch nearby home, riding and tending horses and enjoying the outdoors. The love of horses carried on into adulthood and he would gladly spend a day covered in dust and sweat, ending it with a swim in the pool to cool off. After living in Marin, Ken spent the last twenty five years in Sacramento County. A graduate of University of San Francisco, he used his business degree to excel in a career of computer programming and system analysis. A teller of many great stories, he could talk to anyone and loved a good debate. An outdoor memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10am at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, Calif. A private interment for family will be held after.

