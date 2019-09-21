Kenneth Robert Weatherby

Kenneth Robert Weatherby, 80, passed away on September 7, 2019. Born March 8, 1939. Ken raised in Malin,Oregon has resided in Sacramento since 1966. He was in the car sales business then owned Busy Bee Bail Bonds and was a licensed Bail Bond Agent for 40 years . Survived by his children, Kyle Weatherby, Granddaughter Makenah Weatherby and daughter, Kellie Weatherby, Services for Kenneth Robert Weatherby will be on Monday September 23, 2019, at Mount Vernon Chapel & Cemetery. Viewing will be from 10am to 11am, followed by a funeral mass at 11am. Burial services will follow, then a Celebration of Life at the Mount Vernon Reception Hall, 8201 Greenback Ln. Fair Oaks, CA
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 21, 2019
