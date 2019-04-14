Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth S. Buono. View Sign

Ken lost his 3 1/2 year strong and courageous battle with the horrible disease of pancreatic cancer at home Sunday, March 31, 2019. Ken was born in Rochester, New York on November 15, 1949. His parents moved the family to Southern California due to his father's health issues. After graduation from high school he joined the Air Force during the Viet Nam war. He ended up in Sacramento where he was discharged. He then began working for the State of California where he would work at a couple of departments for 30 years until his retirement in 2004. He retired as the Chief Deputy Director for the Department of Developmental Services. Ken and I both loved Hawaii and would go every year to visit my cousin, Hazel, in Honolulu and visit some of the outer islands. We were married May 28, 1988 in Honolulu at the Iolani Palace Grounds. We eventually decided we loved the island of Kauai and moved there a couple of months after retirement. We were fortunate to live there permanently for 12 wonderful years. Ken worked part time at the Princeville Golf Course which he loved and loved playing golf. In the meantime, we were able to travel all over the world. We had a wonderful life together and he will be greatly missed by many. He is survived by wife, Sharon, son, Chris and wife Nishee and granddaughters Alexis and Ava, daughter Heather and husband Collin and grandchildren Isaiah, Melissa, Ashlynn and Cameron. Plus, brother Ben and sisters Terri and Elaine and sister-in-law Carolyn and nieces and nephews. Plus, many wonderful friends. A Celebration of Life for this wonderful man is planned for Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Dante Club, 2330 Fair Oaks Blvd., Sacramento 95825, at noon. Buffet lunch will be served. It will be a Hawaiian theme so please if you have Hawaiian attire feel free to wear it. Gone but never forgotten. Forever in our hearts!

Ken lost his 3 1/2 year strong and courageous battle with the horrible disease of pancreatic cancer at home Sunday, March 31, 2019. Ken was born in Rochester, New York on November 15, 1949. His parents moved the family to Southern California due to his father's health issues. After graduation from high school he joined the Air Force during the Viet Nam war. He ended up in Sacramento where he was discharged. He then began working for the State of California where he would work at a couple of departments for 30 years until his retirement in 2004. He retired as the Chief Deputy Director for the Department of Developmental Services. Ken and I both loved Hawaii and would go every year to visit my cousin, Hazel, in Honolulu and visit some of the outer islands. We were married May 28, 1988 in Honolulu at the Iolani Palace Grounds. We eventually decided we loved the island of Kauai and moved there a couple of months after retirement. We were fortunate to live there permanently for 12 wonderful years. Ken worked part time at the Princeville Golf Course which he loved and loved playing golf. In the meantime, we were able to travel all over the world. We had a wonderful life together and he will be greatly missed by many. He is survived by wife, Sharon, son, Chris and wife Nishee and granddaughters Alexis and Ava, daughter Heather and husband Collin and grandchildren Isaiah, Melissa, Ashlynn and Cameron. Plus, brother Ben and sisters Terri and Elaine and sister-in-law Carolyn and nieces and nephews. Plus, many wonderful friends. A Celebration of Life for this wonderful man is planned for Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Dante Club, 2330 Fair Oaks Blvd., Sacramento 95825, at noon. Buffet lunch will be served. It will be a Hawaiian theme so please if you have Hawaiian attire feel free to wear it. Gone but never forgotten. Forever in our hearts! Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close