Kenneth Sheffer
1953 - 2020
Kenneth Sheffer
August 25, 1953 - October 17, 2020
Auburn, California - Kenneth Martin Sheffer, aged 67, of Auburn, California, passed away on October 17, 2020.
Ken was born on Staten Island, New York to Eugene and Louise Sheffer. He was stationed with the US Air Force in Germany from 1971 to 1975 where he also attended the University of Kaiserslautern. He then moved to California where he worked as an executive in the banking industry for more than 35 years, most recently as Chief Credit Officer with Sierra Vista Bank in Folsom.
Ken was known for his infectious smile, wonderful sense of humor, kindness, and generosity. He proudly served as past president of Historic Rotary Club in Folsom, CA. He had great passion for the outdoors, sports car racing, photography, sailing, and wine education; he was a certified sommelier.
He is survived by his lifelong partner, Jeanne Francis; his son Christopher (wife Jessica); his father, Eugene; sisters Virginia Sheffer and Lorri Sheffer (husband Brad Middleton); and the mother of his son, Mary Whitelockcrawford. He is predeceased by his mother, Louise.
Donations may be made to the Historic Folsom Rotary Club.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 14, 2020.
