Kenneth Takao Matsumoto died on December 24, 2019 at the Sunrise of Carmichael Senior Living facility. He was 77. Kenny was the son of Frank and Sue Matsumoto. His parents lived in Sacramento but were relocated to Manzanar in 1942 because of the anti-Japanese hysteria prevalent after the Pearl Harbor attack. Kenny was born in the Manzanar Internment camp. After the war, the Matsumotos moved to Chicago. Then, in 1959, the family returned to Sacramento to live. Kenny graduated from Sacramento High School and earned a Bachelor's degree from Sacramento State College. He worked for the Sacramento County Welfare Department (currently DHHS) for 38 years. After retirement, he and Jim Drennan, his partner of 46 years, traveled the world together, including Europe, New York and Japan. Six years ago Kenny became a victim of Lewy body disease. And even though Lewy body disease robbed him of much of his memory, he was still able to remember his friends and many of the joys they had shared. Kenny is survived by two aunts, numerous cousins and many loving friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 12 noon at the Sacramento Buddhist Church. The church is located at 2401 Riverside Boulevard, Sacramento, CA. A reception will follow.

Kenneth Takao Matsumoto died on December 24, 2019 at the Sunrise of Carmichael Senior Living facility. He was 77. Kenny was the son of Frank and Sue Matsumoto. His parents lived in Sacramento but were relocated to Manzanar in 1942 because of the anti-Japanese hysteria prevalent after the Pearl Harbor attack. Kenny was born in the Manzanar Internment camp. After the war, the Matsumotos moved to Chicago. Then, in 1959, the family returned to Sacramento to live. Kenny graduated from Sacramento High School and earned a Bachelor's degree from Sacramento State College. He worked for the Sacramento County Welfare Department (currently DHHS) for 38 years. After retirement, he and Jim Drennan, his partner of 46 years, traveled the world together, including Europe, New York and Japan. Six years ago Kenny became a victim of Lewy body disease. And even though Lewy body disease robbed him of much of his memory, he was still able to remember his friends and many of the joys they had shared. Kenny is survived by two aunts, numerous cousins and many loving friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 12 noon at the Sacramento Buddhist Church. The church is located at 2401 Riverside Boulevard, Sacramento, CA. A reception will follow. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 12, 2020

