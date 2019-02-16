Kenneth Thompson passed on January 28, 2019 at the age of 73. He leaves behind his 2 sons Scott (Melissa) and Michael (Patty) and 4 grand-children Makenzie, Ethan, Preston & Emma. He is also survived by his brother Richard, 2 sisters Marilyn and Vicki, foster children, nieces, nephews, and countless relatives who loved him dearly. All are invited to attend a celebration of life on Sunday, Feb 24th at 1PM, at Golden Palms Mobile Home Estates at 8181 Folsom Blvd. Sac, CA 95826.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 16, 2019