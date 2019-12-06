Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth W. May. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth W. May passed away peacefully on November 10th in the company of loving family and friends. His presence is sorely missed each day. Kenny was a devoted son to his parents Bob and Dorothy May, and a loved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He often said, "Plant a tree, and you'll never be forgotten." He left a legacy of this belief on his property where he tended fruit trees and created wondrous year-round gardens that delighted family and neighbors. His legacy lives on with others as he generously shared seeds from his prize winning tomatoes, corn, melons, and squash. Kenny lived a full life. He graduated from CSUS where he played basketball and baseball and went on to play for the Seattle Rainiers. He graduated with degrees in political science and environmental studies. He owned and trained thoroughbred, Appaloosa, and quarter horses on both the county and state levels. Kenny was a humorous storyteller who initiated lively conversation and laughter; his children proudly share that they got their personality from their dad. You never had to guess what Kenny's opinion was on any topic; he spoke his mind and quoted impressive facts and statistics. Kenny's family and friends are broken-hearted. The ranch will never be the same. A celebration in his memory will take place in January. You are invited to call the home at any time or use

