Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Ward Spencer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On the morning of August 29, 2019 Kenneth Ward Spencer passed away peacefully with his previous employer and longtime friend Michael by his side. Ken was 69 years old, born in Japan January 30th 1950. Ken was adopted and moved to the States a few years later. During his teens he grew up in the Rosemont area and attended Hiram Johnson High School. After graduating he attended a local college for a year before he was drafted and sent to serve his country in Vietnam. Ken served in a marine combat unit and after his discharge he returned to the Sacramento area where he worked various jobs. Ken had married and had two children, Natalie and Adam with his then wife Elizabeth. Both of Kens Children made him a very proud Grandfather. The last thirty or so years in the work force he installed and repaired garage doors and automatic garage door openers. His last employer said that Ken was the most loyal and considerate employee. He also added that because of his sharp witted humor and obscure observations, Ken's amusing personality was a one off, and because he always made everyone around him laugh, no one could ever take his place. Ken Spencer was a good and loyal Father, Grandfather, Friend, and Veteran, whose wonderful personality attached itself to the heart of everyone that truly knew him.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close