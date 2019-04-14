Ken Struwe passed away March 30, 2019. He was born in San Antonio, TX, on May 30, 1924. He and his brother, Neel, were born to Curtis and Olive Struwe. Ken retired from the Air Force in 1965. Ken enjoyed life and family. He is survived by his wife Marilyn, his five children: Apryl, Kenny, Kurt, Dale (Lynn), David, 5 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon at 10:00 am on April 18.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 14, 2019