Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Wilfred Tyson. View Sign Service Information River Cities Funeral Chapel 910 Soule Street West Sacramento , CA 95691 (916)-371-4535 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth was born in Vacaville, California, on November 8, 1954, to Wilfred (Claude) and Chizuko (Sue) Tyson. He passed away on February 9, 2020 of a fatal heart attack. Ken leaves his loving wife, Terri along with his four children and eight grandchildren. His children with Judith Tyson are Kenneth Christopher (Liz), Kevin Michael (Jennifer), and their three children, Kara Lynn (Scott), and their four children and Kyle Patrick Tyson. His eighth grandchild is Mac VanDelinder. His sisters are Sandra (Mike) Duveneck, their son and Janis Tyson-Foster (John) and two children. Ken lived in West Sacramento, CA. He graduated from James Marshall High School in 1972 where he excelled in playing football and baseball. His career calling was in the building and construction industry. Ken worked with his dad under the "Tyson and Son, Construction Company." Together they built custom homes and industrial complexes. Tyson Construction branched out to build Century Theaters throughout California and the western states. He joined the University of Davis, Facilities Management Division as a Master Estimator. He was beloved by his peers and his supervisors. Ken planned to retire in November 2021. He planned to travel with his grandkids. Ken will be remembered as kind and caring. He was always smiling. He will be deeply missed. Services will be held on February 22, 2020, at 10:00 am at the River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule Street, West Sacramento. We will celebrate his life at the Moose Lodge, 3240 Jefferson Blvd., West Sacramento following the service.

Kenneth was born in Vacaville, California, on November 8, 1954, to Wilfred (Claude) and Chizuko (Sue) Tyson. He passed away on February 9, 2020 of a fatal heart attack. Ken leaves his loving wife, Terri along with his four children and eight grandchildren. His children with Judith Tyson are Kenneth Christopher (Liz), Kevin Michael (Jennifer), and their three children, Kara Lynn (Scott), and their four children and Kyle Patrick Tyson. His eighth grandchild is Mac VanDelinder. His sisters are Sandra (Mike) Duveneck, their son and Janis Tyson-Foster (John) and two children. Ken lived in West Sacramento, CA. He graduated from James Marshall High School in 1972 where he excelled in playing football and baseball. His career calling was in the building and construction industry. Ken worked with his dad under the "Tyson and Son, Construction Company." Together they built custom homes and industrial complexes. Tyson Construction branched out to build Century Theaters throughout California and the western states. He joined the University of Davis, Facilities Management Division as a Master Estimator. He was beloved by his peers and his supervisors. Ken planned to retire in November 2021. He planned to travel with his grandkids. Ken will be remembered as kind and caring. He was always smiling. He will be deeply missed. Services will be held on February 22, 2020, at 10:00 am at the River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule Street, West Sacramento. We will celebrate his life at the Moose Lodge, 3240 Jefferson Blvd., West Sacramento following the service. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close