Kenneth William Fors passed away peacefully at the California Veteran's Home in Redding, CA on August 18, 2019 at the age of 94. Ken was born in 1925 in Drake, North Dakota to Edmund and Cora (Olson) Fors. He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Donna Jean (Fimreite) Fors, his brother, Clinton Fors, and his sister, Vivian Tasselmeyer. He is survived by a brother, Elton Fors, his five children Karen Dean, Steven Fors, Kristen Pelz, Renee Timmons, and Janel Freeman, and by his five grandchildren Michael Filliben, Joanne Timmons, and Steven, Nellie and Grace Fors. Ken enlisted in the Marine Corps in World War II, saw combat on Saipan and was awarded both the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. After the war, he studied at Minot State Teacher's College and went on to earn a Master's degree in social work from the University of Denver. Ken and Donna moved to the Sacramento are in 1953, settling in Carmichael where he lived until 2018. He began a counseling practice at the Sacramento Family Service Agency and opened a private practice in 1963. He was a pioneer in his field, earning the 7th Marriage, Family and Child Counselor license ever issued by the state of California. He is a past president of the California chapter of the National Association of Social Workers and former chairman of the Mental Health Advisory Board. Ken was a founding member of the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer and an active member for many years of St. Mark's Methodist church where he had many close friends. He was active in social ministry and a tireless advocate for civil rights, social justice and universal health care. Ken was active in Toastmasters for over 50 years winning many speech contests and helping countless others improve their public speaking skills. In his later years, he and Donna enjoyed touring the country with their travel trailer, often distressing their children by disappearing for weeks only to re-appear on the other side of the country. In May of 2018 he left his home of 64 years in Carmichael and moved to the California Veteran's Home in Redding, where he developed strong friendships with many of his neighbors. He passed away comfortable, lucid, and at peace. A service will be held at the Veteran's Home on September 18.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 29, 2019

