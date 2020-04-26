Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Zacher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Eugene Zacher passed away peacefully to be with his Lord on April 16, 2020. He was born Oct 23, 1927 in Dryden, Washington. He lived his young life on his family's orchard, graduating from Dryden High School in 1946. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1948, stationed in San Diego, then Corpus Christi, TX. Upon returning home, he attended Jr. College in Wenatchee, while assisting his widowed mother with the Dryden family orchard. He then entered Washington State University and soon after graduating, Ken married Pernilla (Penny) Anderson on October 3rd, 1953 in Wenatchee, WA. Ken sold Life Insurance for a time and started his career with the Social Security Admin. Promotions required moves to Spokane, then Yakima, WA. and in 1966 to San Francisco, finally settling with his family in Carmichael, CA. in 1967. He retired as Ass't Manager in 1988 after a 35-year career with Social Security. Ken was a kind, patient and gentle man who especially loved his church, his family and hosting family and friends. With unmatched energy and work ethic, Ken stayed involved with many activities and adventures traveling, camping, sharing his love of boating and water skiing, exploring and hiking outdoors including over a decade leadership with the Boy Scouts. He was active in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, serving on many volunteer committees while regularly attending church and bible study classes. He also enjoyed working on his genealogy, running in 10K races frequently winning his age group, tending his garden plus dabbling in carpentry and home hobbies. There were many roses, flowers, vegetables and even berries for jam. He was eager to share his fresh produce, especially grapes and citrus plus his 'famous' olives with friends and family. He spent his retirement traveling and touring the US and the world with his wife, visiting family and friends while finding adventures domestically and internationally. He was also active in SIR (Sons in Retirement) and FROGS (Fellowship of Retired Old Guys). Surviving are his loving wife Penny of 66 yrs, 3 children Denice (George) Murphy, Paul (Lynn) Zacher & Cameon (Dave) Krotine. 10 Grandchildren Melanie (Lonn Sato) Gross, Cameon Kia, Corey (Danielle) & Keoki Murphy, Cameron (Karly) & Jordan Zacher, Brian, Tommy, Daniel & Claire Krotine. 6 Great grandchildren, Raine & River Sato, Josiah & Camaiah Kia, Merrick & Makai Murphy. Ken was predeceased by siblings Theodore (Ted) Zacher and Viola Davis. His family would like to thank the caring staff of Sunrise of Fair Oaks and Vitas Hospice Sacramento. Memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church when gathering restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ken's name to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Library and . Condolences may be sent to the family via

