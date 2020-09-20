On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Kent A. Lang, loving husband, father of three children and grandfather of eight children passed away at the age of 75. Kent was born on September 10, 1944 in Sacramento to Frank and Ruth Lang. He pursued an Agriculture Degree at Chico State and was 4 credits short when he was drafted into the Army for Vietnam. He served 1 tour earning a bronze star for valor and was honorably discharged. He farmed with his father and later his two sons raising walnuts and pecans for the next 52 years. On December 4, 1971, he married Karen Anne Lang (Merchant). They raised two sons, Kyle and Calen and one daughter Courtney. Kent above all was a servant and giver to all who needed help or love. He always gave his time to help others. From his service to his country in Vietnam to his coaching YMCA Basketball and Little League Baseball to serving on numerous boards ranging from: Farm Bureau, YMCA, Nelson's Grove, Yolo Land Trust, Heidrick Ag Center, Yolo County Planning Commission, Reclamation District 537, Reclamation District 1600, and Elkhorn Fire District. His passion was farming and family. He loved supporting his grandchildren at their sporting events. He loved fishing and hunting and enjoyed numerous adventures with his sons and friends. He was most of all known for his kind and compassionate spirit. Kent was preceded in death by his father Frank, mother Ruth and his sister Karen Borman. He is survived by his wife Karen, his three children Courtney Crisler and husband Michael, Kyle Lang and wife Angela, Calen Lang and wife Kimberly, grandchildren Mikey and Sophia Crisler, Madeira, Carter, Parker and Emma Lang, and William and Dillon Lang and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held. Burial Monument Hill Memorial Park Woodland, CA. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life services will be held October 10, 2020 at 32550 State Highway 16 at 10:00 am. Donations may be sent to the following organizations dear to Kent's heart: Woodland Little League, Woodland Christian School, Yolo County YMCA Sports Scholarships, Yolo County Farm Bureau Agriculture In The Classroom, Nelson's Grove Trust and Yolo Land Trust. Arrangements by Woodland Funeral Chapel, 305 Cottonwood Street, Woodland, CA 95695 530-666-4200



