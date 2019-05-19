Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kent Calvin Bandy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Long-time resident of Sacramento. Passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019, at Asbury Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Attended McClatchy High School. In his teens he enjoyed skiing and rafting with friends down the American River. In his 20's, he learned to play the guitar and sitar. At that time, he drove a cab, but the job he enjoyed the most was when he was a commercial salmon fisherman in the Bay area. In his mid-20's he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, which became progressively worse as he aged. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Calvin and Gayle Bandy, and his sister Gena Stone. He loved his family, and his family was always there for him during periods when he struggled with his mental illness. For a time in his 50's, he was known by the name Arizona and enjoyed walking around the Arden-Arcade area singing and playing his guitar for people. Kent is survived by his sisters Janet Bandy and Diana Johnson (Gary), his nieces Elisa Stone and Vonne Matney (Mark), and his nephew Greg Johnson (Kim). The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Asbury Park, and the UCD hospice staff, for the outstanding care they extended to Kent in his final days. The family will hold a private memorial service.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 19, 2019

