1/1
Kent Flewellyn
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kent Flewellyn, loving father, brother, and a longtime resident of Sacramento, passed away July 3, 2020 after a long and courageous battle against cancer. He was 81 years old. Flewellyn was born on Dec. 15, 1938 to Harvey and Mildred Flewellyn in Sacramento. He graduated from CK McClatchy High school in 1957 and joined the Coast Guard, where he served four years on the USCG Cutter Ingham as an electronic technician 3rd class/LORAN (radio navigation) operator. Upon leaving the Coast Guard, he settled in the Bay Area and worked for First American Title for 37 years, before retiring and heading back to Sacramento. He enjoyed golf and frequenting the shooting range, and he sang bass with several barbershop quartet chapters, including, Bay Area Music and Voices of California. Those around him will miss his strong spirit and sense of humor. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kirsten and Scott Sprott; grandchildren Taylor and Nick Sprott; partner Donna Scotti; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to Wounded Warrior.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved