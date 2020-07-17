Kent Flewellyn, loving father, brother, and a longtime resident of Sacramento, passed away July 3, 2020 after a long and courageous battle against cancer. He was 81 years old. Flewellyn was born on Dec. 15, 1938 to Harvey and Mildred Flewellyn in Sacramento. He graduated from CK McClatchy High school in 1957 and joined the Coast Guard, where he served four years on the USCG Cutter Ingham as an electronic technician 3rd class/LORAN (radio navigation) operator. Upon leaving the Coast Guard, he settled in the Bay Area and worked for First American Title for 37 years, before retiring and heading back to Sacramento. He enjoyed golf and frequenting the shooting range, and he sang bass with several barbershop quartet chapters, including, Bay Area Music and Voices of California. Those around him will miss his strong spirit and sense of humor. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kirsten and Scott Sprott; grandchildren Taylor and Nick Sprott; partner Donna Scotti; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to Wounded Warrior
.