Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart, 53, of West Sacramento, CA passed away on August 23, 2020. Kevin was born and raised in West Sacramento by his loving parents Robert and Patricia Hart. He is survived by his parents, by his three sons, Ian, Drake, and Britain, by his grandson, Anson, by his brother, Rick, and by his nephews Travis and Austin. He is missed and mourned by countless friends and family members. Kevin was a loving son, a dedicated brother, a steadfast friend, and, most of all, a devoted father and proud grandfather. In his own words, he loved no one and no thing more than he loved his sons and his grandson. He was, too, a once in a lifetime friend. His loyalty and his generosity knew no bounds. There is no better measure of who he was than the fact that his mother loved him not simply as a son but as a best friend. Kevin was the consummate blend of artist and engineer. He was creative yet logical. He loved business and he loved to travel. He was a chess master and motorcycle rider. He loved England and he loved France. He was a fountain of youth and a history enthusiast. He was passionate about old cars and the finer things in life. He was a perfectionist who was the first to lend the down and out a helping hand. His very contradictions combined in him to create a man who was larger than life itself. Friends are welcome to attend a visitation time on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from Noon to 5:00 P.M. at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule St., West Sacramento. A celebration of life gathering will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Kevin's home. Private graveside services will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Woodland.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
River Cities Funeral Chapel
910 Soule Street
West Sacramento, CA 95691
(916) 371-4535
