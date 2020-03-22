To our beloved son and brother: Our hearts are broken. Your life was taken from us too soon. Kevin peacefully passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, after a hard battle with cancer. Though it couldn't be stopped, Kevin managed to beat it by how he lived his life to the fullest! He loved rafting, fantasy football, and poker on Saturday nights with his closest friends. Kevin's memory lives on with his parents, Terry and Ernestine, his brother, Todd, Sister-In-Law, Kristen, nephew Gabriel, and his wonderful, caring and longtime girlfriend, Jamie, plus an abundance of friends and co-workers. Kevin, you will be missed greatly and we love you dearly! Rest in Paradise!
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 22, 2020