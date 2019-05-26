Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin James Enzminger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kevin James Enzminger, 58, passed away on May 13, 2019 at his home in Valley Springs, CA. Kevin, son of Donald and Nonda Enzminger was born in Lodi, CA on December 6, 1960, and was a resident of the Sacramento area for over 40 years. He graduated from Hiram Johnson High School where he excelled at baseball and sang in the choir, and attended CSU Sacramento, where he studied Communications. He worked in food service management and office business systems sales before his retirement three years ago. He loved all kinds of music, playing sports, spending time at their home on the coast, and especially loved going to live concerts, and travelling the US and Europe with his wife, Linda. Kevin is survived by his wife of 24 years and the love of his life, Linda Sederstrom Enzminger; his father, Donald J Enzminger (Cindy); and his sister Jodee Winkler (Steve). He was preceded in death by his mother, Nonda Enzminger. He will be missed tremendously by numerous friends and family. A memorial service and celebration of Kevin's life will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 1 at the Arden Christian Church, 4300 Las Cruces Way, Sacramento, 95864. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the .

