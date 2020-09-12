Kevin Lee Sanders, age 69, passed away on August 9th 2020 at his home in Sacramento, California. He was born on December 16, 1950 in Sallisaw, Oklahoma to George O. Sanders and Faye E. Lee. Kevin grew up in Sallisaw and graduated from Sallisaw High School in 1969. After high school he attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma and received a Bachelor of Science in Biology in 1974. He went on to the University of Oklahoma, graduating in 1976 with a Master of Social Work. Kevin was a Social Worker for the State of Oklahoma, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Creek Nation, the Christian Children's Funds, and then back to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, specializing in the Indian Child Welfare Act. After 29 years, he retired from the BIA in 2011. Kevin married Julia Lee in 1987 in Muskogee, Oklahoma. They were happily married for 33 years. He was generous, kind, caring, had a dry sense of humor, and was loved by many. Kevin was 3/8 Cherokee and a member of the Cherokee Nation. He helped start the Cherokee Club of Northern California. He also was a member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral where he volunteered in the book shop, served on the vestry multiple times, once as the Junior Warden. Kevin was interested in history, especially anything to do with World War II. He liked to hike, and enjoyed watching public television. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, and his younger brother Rodney Sanders. Kevin is survived by his spouse Julia of Sacramento, California, and Cousin's in Oklahoma. Kevin will be dearly missed and his family asks that in lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to KVIE TV or Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Due to COVID-19 there will not be an immediate memorial service, but the family plans to celebrate Kevin in the fall or winter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store