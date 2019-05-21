Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin M. Malone. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

(1937-2019) Kevin Michael Malone quietly passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He leaves a legacy of honesty, hard work, generosity, humor and a strong sense of commitment to his church, family and many friends. He was born December 9, 1937 to Rosemary and Vincent Malone. The oldest of five children; he grew up with sisters Rosemary Marquardt, Patricia Malone, Margo DeCastillo and brother Kieran Malone. He graduated from St. John's University, Queens, NY and was moved to Sacramento, California in 1969 by International Harvester as Regional Manager. He then took over the IH ¸retail branch of Farm and Construction Equipment until he started his own business, Malone Equipment, in 1978 and later Cal-Neva Construction. Kevin enjoyed a love of the outdoors, fishing, hiking, boating and cycling with his children and grandchildren. His desire to see all the National Parks will need to wait. Kevin's commitment to his church, the St. Vincent de Paul Food Locker and The Sacramento Life Center were unwavering. Kevin is survived by Judith, his loving wife of 60 years and his five children: Margaret Malone Moyer (Jeff), Colleen Malone LaSpina (Joseph) Kevin Malone Jr., Deirdre Malone Greenholz (Stephen) , Patrick Malone (Mayleen). He adored his seven grandchildren Joseph, Connor, Brenden, Shannon, Michael, Ryan, Hailey and now soon to be grandchild number eight. Kevin lived his life to the fullest and his love of family and dedication to them was impeccable. He had a work ethic like no other. Vigil Service Thursday 7:00PM at Our Lady of the Assumption: Funeral Friday at 1:00PM Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Carmichael, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Sacramento Life Center.

(1937-2019) Kevin Michael Malone quietly passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He leaves a legacy of honesty, hard work, generosity, humor and a strong sense of commitment to his church, family and many friends. He was born December 9, 1937 to Rosemary and Vincent Malone. The oldest of five children; he grew up with sisters Rosemary Marquardt, Patricia Malone, Margo DeCastillo and brother Kieran Malone. He graduated from St. John's University, Queens, NY and was moved to Sacramento, California in 1969 by International Harvester as Regional Manager. He then took over the IH ¸retail branch of Farm and Construction Equipment until he started his own business, Malone Equipment, in 1978 and later Cal-Neva Construction. Kevin enjoyed a love of the outdoors, fishing, hiking, boating and cycling with his children and grandchildren. His desire to see all the National Parks will need to wait. Kevin's commitment to his church, the St. Vincent de Paul Food Locker and The Sacramento Life Center were unwavering. Kevin is survived by Judith, his loving wife of 60 years and his five children: Margaret Malone Moyer (Jeff), Colleen Malone LaSpina (Joseph) Kevin Malone Jr., Deirdre Malone Greenholz (Stephen) , Patrick Malone (Mayleen). He adored his seven grandchildren Joseph, Connor, Brenden, Shannon, Michael, Ryan, Hailey and now soon to be grandchild number eight. Kevin lived his life to the fullest and his love of family and dedication to them was impeccable. He had a work ethic like no other. Vigil Service Thursday 7:00PM at Our Lady of the Assumption: Funeral Friday at 1:00PM Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Carmichael, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Sacramento Life Center. Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close