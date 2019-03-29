Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin M. Ramirez. View Sign

September 22, 1947 - March 20, 2019 Kevin Michael Ramirez left this world in his signature larger-than-life manner on March 20, 2019, the night a super moon appeared in the sky. His death on the equinox, marking the change from winter to spring, seems like a sure indicator of a life lived in perfect balance. Raised in the loving home of Ralph and Nora Ramirez, Kevin's family was at the core of his existence. Kevin was a proud father, grandfather, godfather, and brother. His life was enriched by the family who surrounded him: his soul-mate & spouse Victoria; his three daughters Kristen, Angela, and Trina; Victoria's children Debbie, Lisa (deceased), and Mark; his four siblings Dolores, Ken, Mike, and Barbara; and his six grandchildren: Joaquin, Bronwyn, Niko, Solomon, Mariana, and Angelo. Kevin was a proud, native San Franciscan. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School, then went on to earn a liberal arts degree from St. Mary's College, a master's degree in Psychology from San Francisco State University, and an EdD from Florida's Nova University. Kevin grew naturally into his role as a teacher, a visionary, and a transformational leader, offering advice, championing others with love and humor, and generously dispensing wisdom gleaned from his own curiosity. He spent nineteen years at Sacramento City College where he cultivated lifelong friendships with his colleagues and became a highly regarded leader in the community college system. Kevin flourished in his position as a Sac City professor of psychology before moving into administrative roles as the Dean of Social Sciences and the Director of Occupational Education & Economic Development. In 1990, Kevin took the position of Vice President of Educational Programs & Services at Sierra College. Three years later, he took the helm as Sierra College's Superintendent/President, a position he held until 2005. During his long higher education career, Kevin was most proud of receiving the 2004 Harry Buttimer Distinguished Administrator Award from the Association of California Community College Administrators, recognizing his "integrity, principle, compassion, strength in leadership, contributions to colleagues and the profession, and contributions to the college district and community." During his time at Sierra College, Kevin was instrumental in the expansion of the Nevada County campus and the Tahoe-Truckee campus, as well as the construction of the Rocklin campus' Kevin M. Ramirez Math & Technology Center, named in his honor in 2011. Kevin is remembered as a dynamic leader who greeted every staff member by name, and who navigated Sierra College through a time of unprecedented growth and change. Kevin gracefully assumed the position of the Ramirez Family leader, like a planetary presence that anchored the family. He loved his family and friends fiercely and brought them together often. Kevin had the great gift of being present with others, always making one feel that they were extraordinary and loved. He and Victoria effortlessly hosted holiday gatherings, parties, dinners, and get-togethers for any and every occasion. Kevin was a sentient being with many passions. He was a lover of music and nice cars, which became markers of his own success. He sang along with his favorite songs wherever he went; from cassette tapes in his Honda Civic, 8-tracks in his Cadillac Coupe deVille, CDs in his Mercedes, and finally digital music in his Infinity. He kept his passport busy, going on many adventures to different parts of the world with Victoria, later spending long stretches in his beloved Mexico Lindo, where he and Victoria made a second home in San Miguel de Allende. Kevin loved to play golf and loved his golfing friends. He was a lifelong NFL football fan and San Francisco 49ers season ticket-holder, logging many hours at Candlestick Park. Kevin loved --in equal abandon-- wine, books, cigars, sunshine, the ocean, Bose sound systems, the news, and people. A gifted storyteller and confessed exaggerator, Kevin was a very funny man. He embodied the idea that there is no way to happiness, because happiness is the way. Kevin always shared his awareness that to be alive is an enormous privilege and grand adventure. We will never forget that for Kevin it was always the journey and never the destination. A celebration of Kevin's life will be on April 20th at 2 pm at the Performing Arts Center, Sacramento City College, 3835 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kevin Ramirez MESA scholarship either by check, payable to SCC Philanthropy and mailed to 3835 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento, Ca 95822 or at

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kevin Ramirez MESA scholarship either by check, payable to SCC Philanthropy and mailed to 3835 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento, Ca 95822 or at www.scc.losrios.edu/foundation/giving-form Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 29, 2019

