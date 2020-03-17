Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin M. SFC. (Ret.) Venegas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Passed away peacefully in Carmichael, Monday, Feb 24, 2020. Kevin was born in Roseville and attended local schools and Roseville High. As a youth, he played junior football with the Roseville Raiders. He joined the US Army at age 17, and completed basic training at Fort Jackson, SC. He then went to Fort Benning, GA for Airborne School, where he earned the parachuting badge. He was assigned to Food Service Specialty School at Fort Jackson. After graduating, he volunteered for the Army's Ranger Assessment and Selection Program (RASP) at Fort Benning, GA and was placed with the 2nd Battalion of the 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Lewis, WA. Kevin was promoted five times in his first five years of service. He became one of the youngest NCO's in the battalion achieving the rank of SFC (E-7) at age 22. Besides earning his wings from the Army, Sgt. Venegas earned parachute wings from the Canadian Airborne Regiment, and also the Royal Thai Airborne School. In his 21 year career he became Battalion Level Food Service Manager with the 2nd and 3rd Battalions of the Ranger Regiment, 1st Special Forces Group, 24th Infantry Division, and the 10th Mountain Division. Kevin found that he could expedite his men to put on award winning Thanksgiving presentations, including ice sculptures and tables laden with his magic. He won several awards in battalion wide competitions. His many deployments with the Rangers, took him to Thailand, Kuwait, Iraq, Grenada, and Panama. In 1983's"Operation Urgent Fury" in Grenada, his battalion was dropped from 500ft as they were being fired upon by sniper fire. He was assigned to Seoul, Korea for four years, where he was Liaison Officer to Food Service Commander, at 8th Army Headquarters. He was instrumental in the procurement of foods to the Far East Army bases from shipping ports throughout the United States, ensuring that the Army was purchasing food supplies that were within budget and prompt delivery. After retiring in 2001, Kevin gained employment with USPS as a mail carrier. In between his job, he enrolled and graduated with honors from Le Cordon Bleu School of Culinary Arts. His dream to open a restaurant was curtailed after undergoing cervical spine surgery which resulted in the loss of use of his hands. Kevin was a very giving person and when he was able, would prepare and provide fine meals for family and large groups. He never learned to cook for small groups. He volunteered at Roseville's Gathering Inn for Thanksgiving and Christmas feeding the homeless. Besides Kevin's love for cooking elaborate meals, his love for NASCAR racing, college football, and SF Giants baseball were his other interests. He became an Ambassador at NASCAR's Sonoma Raceway where he met and chatted with drivers and race celebrities, as he performed his duties there. Kevin is survived by his wife, Carmen, daughter Angelina, and son Mitchel. Also surviving are his parents, Rudy and Mary Venegas, brothers Steve Venegas, Brian Venegas, and sister Tara Venegas. He was preceded in death by his sister Laurie Venegas Troyan. He also leaves several aunts, nephews and nieces, and numerous cousins. His first wife Christa, stepchildren, Paul, Simone, and Kay also survive. A funeral with Military Honors will take place at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetary in Dixon, Friday, March 20, at 9:30 am. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, per Kevin's wishes, contributions can be made to ( ) 3046 Prospect Park Dr. Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

