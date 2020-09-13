Kevin Timothy Doohan II, 37, passed away 8-3-20 at his home in Elk Grove, CA. Born in Denver CO on 7-12- 83, he moved to CA in 1987. Kevin loved watching and playing football. He began Pop Warner at age 8 and continued playing until graduating from Laguna Creek High School in 2001. After high school, Kevin became an electrician in the construction industry, and then moved into fabrication as a maintenance electrician. He later found his niche working as a Hydro Electrical Mechanic in the reservoirs, pump stations, and waste water management industry. Kevin was a unique soul, with an even more exceptional way of thinking. He was creative, loved to tinker and a true engineer at heart. He always strived to understand the details about how things worked and why, then craved to share his knowledge with everyone he loved. Kevin completed every task with pride. On Sundays he enjoyed family dinners, movie quote banter with his siblings, and shared his vast plethora of knowledge, but everyone also knew he couldn't listen to a single song all the way through. This made his family laugh. Kevin lost his life to CANNABINOID HYPEREMESIS SYNDROME (CHS) after suffering for over 10 years with a severe addiction to marijuana. Life is full of doubt and struggle. People choose to cope in many ways. There is a belief that marijuana is not addictive, but for Kevin it was his coping mechanism and sadly cost him his life. Kevin always looked forward to family time, doing "Dad and Uncle stuff", and most of all spending time with his daughter. A family event had been planned for the week Kevin passed. It was a blessing that everyone was there at that time, because the comfort of all being together meant a lot to us all. Kevin is survived by his daughter, Kayleigh; his parents: Kim (Bollschweiler) & Gary Holdredge of Elk Grove, CA, and Kevin T. Doohan Sr & Laura Doohan of Portland, OR, his siblings: Tyler Holdredge (Annais Wallace), Kyle (Melissa) Holdredge, Joseph Martin, Steve (Sharaya) Holdredge and Gary (Kim) Holdredge Jr; and nieces & nephews. He was preceded by his Grandparents: Banga, Papa, Granny, Pappa, Grammy and Pop ~ and of course his dog, Kody. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends on March 27, 2021. Please send your contact information to celebratekevindoohan@gmail.com. His family will send updates as the details become available. A 529 College Plan for Kevin's young daughter has been set up. If interested, you can donate directly to Kayleigh's account by clicking on this link: https://go.fidelity.com/9x8d2
Anything would be much appreciated. If you have any questions, you can call 800-544-1914. Kevin, You're loved... forever, the Chain will link again.