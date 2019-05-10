Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kian Ting T. Co. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kian Ting T. Co passed away peacefully, surrounded by his devoted family, on March 14, 2019, at 74 years of age, after a valiant four year struggle against a rare form of Lymphoma. He was born in Davao, Philippines, was a 26-year resident of Sacramento and resided in San Diego, CA, at the time of his passing. He is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, NelidaNapuli Co, their sons, Sean Albert Co and Brian James Co; daughters-in-law Megan Mcquaid Co and Kristen Zonsius Co; and grandchildren, Kian Patrick, Niah Beth, Malia Anne, and Reya Nicole. Also left to mourn his passing is one brother and three sisters. Ting was a Senior Electrical Engineer for the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), Office of Structure and Design, retiring after 33 years of service to the public. He worked on several major projects, including the Commodore Schuler Heim Bridge in Long Beach, the first computerized bridge in California. The bridge rehabilitation effort was recognized with a Caltrans award for its "contribution and commitment to transportation excellence." After retirement in 2001,Ting and Nelida, a retired Nurse Consultant for the California Department of Health Services, moved to San Diego. From 2002 through 2006 the pair taught English in the Business Department at Quanzhou Normal University, in the city of Quanzhou, Fujian Province of the People's Republic of China (PRC), and lived part-time in the city of Zhuhai, in Guangdong Province of the PRC. They were very popular with their students and remain well-respected teachers and mentors to many of them, who profoundly mourn Ting's passing. After retiring from teaching, they continued to live part-time in Zhuhai, splitting their time between their homes there and in San Diego.A private memorial gathering will be held in Sacramento in Ting's honor on Saturday, May 11, 2019. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the many friends and others who have provided support during Ting's struggle, especially Dr. Leslie Popplewell and the staff at the City of Hope, Duarte, CA. Ting volunteered to participate in significant medical trials in the effort to help find a cure for lymphoma. The family gratefully requests that any remembrances be made to the City of Hope, "In Memory of Kian Ting T. Co", ATTN: Annual Giving, City of Hope, 1500 E, Duarte Rd., Duarte, CA 91010. Funds raised will go to Dr. Popplewell, Ting's oncologist, in the Department of Hematology and Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, to help continue research in the hope of finding a cure.

