Kikue "Kay" Shirai, age 97, of Sacramento passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019. Kay was born in Mount Eden, California on January 24, 1922 to Kiichi and Ryo Tomotoshi. She graduated Hayward Union High School. In 1942 her family was incarcerated at Topaz Relocation Center and then Tule Lake Segregation Center. For 28 years she worked for the State DMV. She enjoyed life with family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, flower arranging, knitting and trying new recipes. Kay loved walking daily at Curtis Park. She was involved with Sacramento Buddhist Church, Bocho Doshi Kai, South Tanoshimi Kai and UFCW 8 Golden State Retiree Club. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, Makoto "Mike" Shirai and by her brother Masao (Mary) Tomotoshi. She is survived by her son, Richard and her sister Hisako Iwasa and nieces, nephews and their families. A private service was held at the Sacramento Buddhist Church on June 23, 2019.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 14, 2019

