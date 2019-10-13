Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kimberly Ann Bartlett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kimberly Ann (Sweeney) Bartlett passed away on September 24, 2019 in Roseville, California. Kimberly was born in Merced, California on October 23, 1966. She lived most of her life in the Granite Bay and Roseville areas. A graduate of Oakmont High School, she obtained her undergraduate and master's degrees from CSU Sacramento. Kim was employed for 27 years as a School Psychologist for the Rio Linda Union Elementary School District and Twin Rivers Unified School District. She is survived by her father William Sweeney (Linda) of Sacramento, her two brothers, Kevin (MaryAnn) Sweeney of Roseville, Kyle (Ann) Sweeney of Claremont, California, her two cherished nieces, Kira and Lara Sweeney, as well as her devoted former husband, Steven M. Bartlett. She was preceded in death by her mother, Vickie LaVonne (Hogue) Sweeney. Kim was known for her infectious smile, generosity, kindness and compassion. Always ready to help anyone in need, she never wanted recognition. Kim was particularly passionate about two things, her work and her stamping. Kim worked tirelessly with pre-school aged children with significant developmental needs and autism at Vineland Preschool in Rio Linda to provide the best possible services for these children. In her spare time she loved "stamping" with friends, creating greeting cards as well as other types of personal items. If a friend was in the hospital, Kim would arrive with a large basket of mints for the nurses and staff, each item marked with a personalized label such as, "Thank you for caring". Friends and family looked forward to their birthday and holidays because they knew the card they received from Kim would be more than a simple recognition of an event, it would be a personalized work of art. A celebration of life will be held at the Falls Event Center, 240 Conference Center Drive, Roseville on October 17, 2019. Friends are invited to drop by from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to celebrate the life of this amazing woman. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to Autism Research at the UC Davis Mind Institute in Sacramento. More information on donations can be found at the "UC Davis Mind Institute" website.

