On Sunday, January 5, 2020, Dr. Kimberly Ann Carter passed away at the age of 64 years after a long illness. Kimberly was born in Erie, PA on August 7, 1955 to Alice and Churchill Carter. She is survived by her children, Alexis Hillman and Leslie (Jon) Crumpler; two grandchildren; and by her siblings, Toinette Martin and Christopher Carter. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Stephen Carter. Kim will be lovingly remembered by nieces and nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Kim graduated with a Masters in Psychology from the University of Colorado, and a Doctorate in Human Development from the University of California, Davis. She worked in higher education for over 20 years. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend who was beloved for her kindness and the genuine care she demonstrated for others. Kim developed multiple myeloma in 2002 and battled a series of health issues that followed her the rest of her life, but she faced illness with grace, dignity, and courage. A service in Kim's memory will be held at 11 am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Faith Fellowship Community Church, 5937 Watt Avenue, North Highlands, CA.

