Kimberly Ann DuVall, 56, of Sacramento, quietly said goodbye to her loved ones on Thursday, March 14th 2019. Kim was a lifelong resident of Sacramento, attending Del Norte before graduating from Woodland High in 1980. Kim was employed by the California State Energy Commission until her retirement at 55. As a patron of the arts, she was active in Sacramento's music scene and was happiest when dancing along at live blues events. Kim was preceded in death by her father, Ronald DuVall. She is survived by her mother, Janis DuVall, sister Janeen Smith, two daughters, Melissa Pugliese (Danny) and Erika Traen, nephews Raymond, James, Christopher and Ryland, nieces Karissa, Jennifer, Charlee and Avery. A celebration of Kim's life will be held at 11 am on Sunday, March 24th at the Sunshine Events Center in Elk Grove. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Sacramento Blues Society in Kim's memory.

