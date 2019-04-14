Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kimberly Ann Wilfong. View Sign

Kimberly Ann Wilfong was my love and soul-mate. A gift given to me after I prayed for an angel in my life, Who she is, and how she made our world a better place, cannot be summed with words. Every song of joy, vision of hope and poem of love will forever echo her name. "Johnnie" I'm so thankful we were together. Every time Kim awoke and asked "Mom are you there"? She knew she was never alone, that I loved her with all of my heart and she will always be "my baby". "Ramona" (Her Mommy) Kim continued giving a part of herself to everyone she met. Even when a big piece of her heart was taken from her, with the unexpected death her first-born Emilee Ann Clark. She was most happy when friends and family were present and laughter was abound. Kim loved to travel and enjoyed "the routines of life". She enjoyed being a mother to many and often expressed her love of being with her "Soul-mate" Johnnie. Her biggest love (second only to Christmas) was camping, where Kim always prepared enough for everyone on the trip. Board games were always in her purse and brought to the table at every gathering. Kim always thought of others in everything she did. On birthdays one could count on the fact that Kim would be providing a "new wardrobe" for someone's child, from a properly rolled bag of clothes that she had "hand picked" throughout the year. Kim was an organized, well-kept and stunningly beautiful person (both inside and out). Kim was passionate, soft-spoken and very strong-willed. Although Kim's final days were in UC Davis hospital in ICU she continued bringing joy and laughter to all present while making new friends and enjoying family. After saying "I Love You" and "Goodbye" to her surviving children Clarissa, Mariah, Josiah, Matthias and Lucas on the night before, she lovingly asked the staff to "bring popsicles for everyone" (That's just who she was). That next day John Ray Wilfong sung quietly to her "You Are My Sunshine" as she passed on February 16, 2019 at 1:50pm in her husbands arms and with the loving embrace of Ramona Dennis in Kim's final words "Her Mommy". We met in jr. high.... we were 12. She's been a part of everything in my life since.... we had babies at the same time, vacationed together, spent holidays & birthdays together & even worked together. She called my mom, "mom". I will miss her so much, "Rhonda." Our lives have been intertwined for as long as I can remember. You were my sister and best friend. I will love you always. You will live in our hearts and memories until we see you again in Heaven "Dusty" A CELEBRATION OF LIFE WILL BE HELD FOR KIM ON SATURDAY, MAY 4, 2019 (FROM 1PM TO 9PM) AT THE ORANGEVALE GRANGE LOCATED AT 5807 WALNUT AVENUE, ORANGEVALE, CA. 95662. Online condolences can be made at

Kimberly Ann Wilfong was my love and soul-mate. A gift given to me after I prayed for an angel in my life, Who she is, and how she made our world a better place, cannot be summed with words. Every song of joy, vision of hope and poem of love will forever echo her name. "Johnnie" I'm so thankful we were together. Every time Kim awoke and asked "Mom are you there"? She knew she was never alone, that I loved her with all of my heart and she will always be "my baby". "Ramona" (Her Mommy) Kim continued giving a part of herself to everyone she met. Even when a big piece of her heart was taken from her, with the unexpected death her first-born Emilee Ann Clark. She was most happy when friends and family were present and laughter was abound. Kim loved to travel and enjoyed "the routines of life". She enjoyed being a mother to many and often expressed her love of being with her "Soul-mate" Johnnie. Her biggest love (second only to Christmas) was camping, where Kim always prepared enough for everyone on the trip. Board games were always in her purse and brought to the table at every gathering. Kim always thought of others in everything she did. On birthdays one could count on the fact that Kim would be providing a "new wardrobe" for someone's child, from a properly rolled bag of clothes that she had "hand picked" throughout the year. Kim was an organized, well-kept and stunningly beautiful person (both inside and out). Kim was passionate, soft-spoken and very strong-willed. Although Kim's final days were in UC Davis hospital in ICU she continued bringing joy and laughter to all present while making new friends and enjoying family. After saying "I Love You" and "Goodbye" to her surviving children Clarissa, Mariah, Josiah, Matthias and Lucas on the night before, she lovingly asked the staff to "bring popsicles for everyone" (That's just who she was). That next day John Ray Wilfong sung quietly to her "You Are My Sunshine" as she passed on February 16, 2019 at 1:50pm in her husbands arms and with the loving embrace of Ramona Dennis in Kim's final words "Her Mommy". We met in jr. high.... we were 12. She's been a part of everything in my life since.... we had babies at the same time, vacationed together, spent holidays & birthdays together & even worked together. She called my mom, "mom". I will miss her so much, "Rhonda." Our lives have been intertwined for as long as I can remember. You were my sister and best friend. I will love you always. You will live in our hearts and memories until we see you again in Heaven "Dusty" A CELEBRATION OF LIFE WILL BE HELD FOR KIM ON SATURDAY, MAY 4, 2019 (FROM 1PM TO 9PM) AT THE ORANGEVALE GRANGE LOCATED AT 5807 WALNUT AVENUE, ORANGEVALE, CA. 95662. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close