May 26, 1965 - September 27, 2020
Sacramento, California - Born to Betty & Robert Ivery, Kimberly passed away after a long battle with various health issues including receiving a liver transplant in 2002. She was preceded in death by her father and grandmother Glovia Jordan. She is survived by her only child Aaliyah Reed, mother Betty Ivery, brother Robert Ivery, sister Jennifer Ivery Johnson (Alva), her nephews Perry Ivery, Noah Ivery and Parker Johnson & her pets. Kim was loved and will be missed by many & we now say to her, "TTFN: Tah, Tah, For Now!"


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 18, 2020.
