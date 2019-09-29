Kimberly Jeanneen Turrentine was born on June 16, 1964 in Sacramento, CA. She passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019 after a long, brave battle with Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA)/Wegener's Disease. To honor Kim's memory, a celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 3601 12th Avenue, Sacramento, CA. A reception will follow at 4930 73rd Street, Sacramento, CA. In lieu of flowers, consider a charitable contribution in her memory to The Vasculitis Foundation, P.O. Box 28660, Kansas City, MO, 64188 or via their website: https://www.vasculitisfoundation.org, Please specify the contribution is for the research of GPA/Wegener's Disease. Her kind heart and generous soul were unhampered. She was the glue that held our family together and will be sorely missed beyond measure by all who knew and loved her.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 29, 2019