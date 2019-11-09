Kimberly Lynn Kelley passed away on November 2, 2019 due to complications from an emergency surgery. She was born in Sacramento on August 12, 1953 to Jean and Kenneth Burdan. Kim will be dearly missed by her husband of 31 years, Gary Kelley, sons, Rob and Paul Aldama and daughter, Kristen Messier. She was a wonderful grandmother to 9 children and loving sister to Carolyn (John) and Sandy (Dave). Kim lived life with a passion for gardening, bird watching, Clint Eastwood and spending time by the pool with her family. She worked for the State of California for most of her career and retired from the California Teacher's Association. She was a kind, generous and friendly woman who spent her life helping others. A Celebration of Life will be held in Sacramento on Saturday, November 16th at 12p. Please contact the family for additional details.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 9, 2019