Kirk "Randy" Randall Hoffmann, 57, passed away on February 24, 2019 at home in Nicholasville, Kentucky, following a 12-year battle with brain cancer. At his side were his loving wife of 31 years, Elizabeth (Post) Hoffmann, and his loyal 13-year-old Akita Shepherd, Sox. Randy was born on June 11, 1961, in Munich, Germany, to his father Kenneth Robert Hoffmann (wife Donna) and his mother Barbara Clement (husband Ed). He grew up with his two older brothers at vario us Air Force bases, while his father served as an Air Force officer and pilot. Randy especially enjoyed Great Falls, Montana, where he loved to camp and fish. He graduated from Highlands High School in Sacramento, California, and became a well-regarded expert automotive mechanic. In Sacramento he met Elizabeth, who was working as a part-time bank teller while attending California State University. They married in 1988. They enjoyed attending Grateful Dead concerts with friends and camping out under shooting stars. He spent his free time waterskiing, fishing for salmon and trout, trail biking, restoring classic cars, and working with wood. He loved the mountains. He spent vacations in Dubois, Wyoming, with Elizabeth's parents, hiking and fishing in the Wind River Range, once meeting a bull moose in the woods. Wyoming inspired him to hone his woodworking skills. He made beautiful rustic lodge pole pine furniture. He had a sweet sense of humor and an amazing imaginative eye finding faces in riffle-smoothed stones from Warm Springs Creek as it rushed to the Wind River. Randy and Elizabeth moved to Kentucky in 2006. In June, 2007, he was diagnosed with brain cancer. He did not let his illness hold him back from biking, hiking, and participating in church mission projects. He remained brave and positive throughout his fight. He credits his team of excellent doctors and their staff with providing care that allowed him comfort and happiness. His doctors credit his positive spirit. From 2009 through 2017, he lovingly supported Elizabeth in making his parents-in-law comfortable and happy in their final years. The love and support from family, Equestrian Woods friends, and the Second Presbyterian Church congregation gave him courage. Randy is survived by his wife and parents, his brothers, Rick Hoffmann (wife Vicki) and Ken Hoffmann (wife Debra), two bothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held 11 am Saturday, March 9th at Second Presbyterian Church, 460 East Main Street, Lexington, KY, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Presbyterian Church Missions. Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Kerr Brothers Funeral Home

