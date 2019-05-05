Marion was born in Sacramento and had physical difficulties from an early age. She slipped away in her sleep unexpectedly from urosepsis. She was predeceased by her parents; Hideo Frank and Kikuno Helen; brother Robert Kenji and sister in law Janice. Marion is survived by sister Doris Yamamoto ( Samuel, deceased,) and brothers Richard (Jean) and James (Doris.) Also survived by many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Marion lived in Poston, AZ and Cleveland, OH returning to Sacramento in 1952. She graduated from Sacramento High School in 1955 and Sacramento City College in 1957 with an AA Degree. Her working career started at the State Department of Social Services, from which she retired in 1997 after a 40 year career. She was a choir member in SJUMC for many years as she had a beautiful, strong soprano voice. The family would like to thank the staff of Water Leaf of Land Park for their loving care during the last five years of her life. A celebration of her life will be held for Marion at the Sacramento Japanese United Methodist Church, 6929 Franklin Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95823, on May 11, 2019 at 11:00 am. She will be inurned at the Sakura Temple at Sacramento Memorial Lawn, 6100 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, Ca 95824. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st street, St. 800, Miami, FL 33131.

