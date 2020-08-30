1/1
Kiyoko Tanaka "Kay" Scarborough
Born 1925 passed away, peacefully on July 21, 2020. Kay was born in Osaka, Japan and, sadly, experienced the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, along with her sisters; Masako and Shigeko (deceased), and brother, Ichiro, who still reside in Osaka, Japan with their families. As a young woman, Kay met the love of her life, Army Master Sergeant Joseph Scarborough, Jr. who was in her hometown, on leave from his duties, where they were wed. Kay then came to the U.S., in 1951 to proudly begin her new life, as an American, in Fort Riley, Kansas. She lived in various towns, where Joseph was stationed, across the country. The family settled in Rancho Cordova, California, which became their life-long residence. Husband Joseph retired from the U.S. Army, with honors. Sadly, Joseph passed in 1998, leaving her sons to care for her. She is survived by her sons, Joseph L., Robert E. (Karen), George S. (Donnette) and James C. She is also survived by her granddaughters Carolyn K. And Meredith M. Kay truly loved to travel, especially to her beloved homeland of Japan. She also traveled throughout the U.S. and to Europe, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Korea and even mainland China. She was an avid gardener and wonderful cook. Her specialties were Sukiyaki and southern-style fried chicken (which she learned to cook from her mother-in-law in Tennessee). Kay, most certainly, will be missed by her family and many friends. Services TBA. Please visit her memorial page at: https://www.dignitymemorial. com/obituaries/9274073

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 30, 2020.
