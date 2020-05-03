Kiyoshi "Lefty" Hisamoto
On Sunday March 29th, Kiyoshi "Lefty" Hisamoto loving father and grandfather passed away unexpectedly at the age of 84 from renal failure. Lefty was Born in Sacramento on April 2, 1935 to Hatsuji and Sumi Hisamoto. He was the 8th of 12 children. Lefty played football, basketball and baseball for Elk Grove High School where he also met his future wife Donna. Lefty and Donna married on September 8, 1955 and had four children. Lefty's career began in 1955 when he landed an entry level job at DMV in the print shop where he spent 42 years and retired in 1997 as the office manager. Lefty was known in both his professional and personal life to be the person who would do anything for anyone. His greatest joys were family gatherings, camping and road trips. He took great pride in being a grandfather and spoke to his grandkids on a regular basis. He also enjoyed gambling and enjoyed driving to Capitol Casino for his Texas Hold'em fix. Lefty was preceded in death by his wife Donna of 62 years. He is survived his sister Fumi McGee, and brothers Mako, Hiroshi, George and Tom along with nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his four children Danny (Denise), Kimi (Mark), Dennis and Kiyo (Brian); his 13 incredible grandchildren, Ryan, Aaron, Nicole, Mari, Christina, Kameko, Dennis Jr., Mikela, Jordan, Kiyana, Kamrin, Ami and Jade; and four great-grandchildren, Kimiya, Zen, Owen and Logan. Lefty was loved and adored not only by family and friends but also his medical team. He will be missed by all. Per Lefty's request, no services will be held.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 3, 2020.
