Born in Eureka, Ca Moved to Sacramento in 1971. Attended Winston Churchill Middle School, La Sierra High School and graduated from CSU Sacramento. Served in the US Navy as a Helicopter Pilot and retired as a Captain from American Airlines while living in Del Ray Beach Florida. Kris is survived by his loving parents, Karl and Barbara Kampe, sister Karen Kampe Page and long time companion Elizabeth Dilando. He will live in our hearts forever.



