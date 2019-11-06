Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Krista Marie (Severson) Hamlin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Krista was born in Sacramento on Nov 28,1978, and passed unexpectedly in Sacramento on Oct 17,2019. She was 40. Krista grew up in Woodland, graduated from Woodland High School in 1996, and continued her education at Yuba College and Sac City College. She was a member of Phi Theta Kappa and was on the National Dean's List. She earned her RN degree and worked at Woodland Memorial Hospital and Dignity Health for over 15 years. She is survived by her daughter Cleigha Gama, son Dylan Gama, mother Sue Severson, brother Justin Severson, boyfriend Oscar Waddington, nieces Evangeline and Aria, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Walter and her brother Tyson. A celebration of life will be held Monday November 11, at one o'clock at the Woodland United Methodist Church located at 620 North Street, Woodland. The celebration will then continue at Father Paddy's Irish Pub at 435 Main Street, Woodland. It would be a nice show of support and remembrance to display the color purple (Krista's favorite color) on your person in some form.

