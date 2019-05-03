Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kristi R. McCall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kristi R McCall, beloved mother, devoted grandmother and servant of Christ, left Earth to be with her late cherished son, Sean, and her Lord Jesus in Heaven on Monday, April 29, 2019. Born a redheaded Irish lass on January 9, 1945, in California to late parents Lloyd and Dorothy Rumph, Kristi leaves behind a legacy of love and family that includes every person she came into contact with. Kristi had an immeasurable capacity to connect with people and show the light of Christ through her actions, attitude and affections. Her first love was always her family, but she welcomed everyone, especially children, into her arms and heart and never let them go. In falling in love for her husband Gordon McCall, she also fell in love with his children. With the help of the Lord and the patience of a saint, she rewrote her story, at 40, to raise four children who were not hers by birth but given to her by God. Achieving a master's degree from Stanford University, she dedicated her career to protecting children. A lifelong volunteer, Kristi continued her mission by being a deacon and most recently a chaplain at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Sacramento, until her untimely passing. Kristi is predeceased by her son Sean Allen; survived by her husband, Gordon McCall, her four sons, Ryan Allen, Gordon McCall, Gregory McCall and Garrett McCall, and eight grandchildren A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Good Sheppard Lutheran Church, 1615 Morse Ave., Sacramento.

