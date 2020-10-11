Krysta Murphy
February 2, 1978 - September 6, 2020
Carmichael, California - KRYSTA LYNNE (TOWNSEND) MURPHY
Krysta L. Murphy passed from this life suddenly on September 6, 2020. Krysta was born February 2, 1978 in Sacramento, California to Steven Townsend and Patti Joseph (Anderson-Vogel). Krysta grew up in Sacramento, graduated from El Camino High School, earned a Certified Nursing Assistant certificate at American River College, and completed courses in Early Childhood Education. She began working in a nursery school and later as an Instructional Assistant for children with special needs. She always had a passion for helping and teaching children.
Everyone who has met Krysta will remember her big smile and vibrant personality. She loved the beach where she collected sea glass and shells and turned them into art for friends and family. She was a thoughtful soul, who enjoyed holidays, crafting, family traditions, and going to Santa Cruz. Her love for her family and friends was immeasurable. We know she is watching over all of us and she will be deeply missed.
Krysta is survived by and will be missed by her children whom she fiercely loved, Taylor and Travis Murphy, her loved companion and best friend - Jeff Abbott, her mother Patti Joseph (Irv), and father Steven Townsend (Marlene). She leaves to grieve her brothers and sisters, Robert W. Anderson (Linda), Jennifer Anderson, Tamara Martin (Tommy), and Jarrett Townsend. She is also survived by Aunt Linda Forrest (Ed), Uncle Bill Vogel (Julie), Grandma Lorna Beasley, Cousin Rob, Makayla Anderson, Leslie and Randy Abbott (whom she considers as her second parents), the Abbott family, her children's father - Terrence Murphy and his family, her step-father – Robert A. Anderson and his family, numerous other extended family, and many dear friends.
In honor of Krysta, please reach out to others with understanding and love. Services will be held at Vintage Grace Church - 931 Lassen Lane, El Dorado Hills, CA on October 29th at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Sacramento SPCA (https://www.sspca.org/
).