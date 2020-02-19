Kuniko Asano Nishi was born 04/05/36 in Hiroshima, Japan and died on 01/21/20 after a brief battle with hemolytic anemia. A long-time farming resident of Clarksburg, she will always be remembered for her kindness, hard work and caring for others. She is survived by her six children, Souris, Dennis, Amy, Reiko, Ulysses, Lillian and her six grandchildren who brought great joy to her. (Darcy, Audrey, Blythe, Fouad, Kevin, and Ryan). She is also survived by brother Tadanori and sister Hideko. She was preceded in death by her husband Ellis Nishi, and sisters Kiyoko and Yoshie. A memorial service will be held on 3/14/20 at 1 PM at the Walnut Grove Buddhist Church. Burial is scheduled on 3/16/20, 10 AM, at the Sacramento Valley VA Cemetery in Dixon, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 19, 2020