Born to Fred & Barbara Brink on their 1st wedding anniversary, March 18, 1962, at Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento, CA, a long, skinny, toe head from the start. Kurtis grew up in the Glenbrook neighborhood of East Sacramento surrounded by school friends, Little League pals, and Indian Guide buddies. Kurt was a happy, kind child who never had difficulty making new friends. And he was never so happy as when he was spending time outdoors with family and friends, camping in the tent trailer in Bodega Bay with his cousins, aunt and uncle, and grandparents , staying in "our" cabin in Mendocino, or spending summers in Oklahoma with his Mauldin family. Kurt's teen years were spent at Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento at what was then an all-boys school. Still long, skinny, and blond, he excelled in basketball and track and field events like high jump, long jump, and pole vault. It was at this age that Kurt's love of fishing and hunting and all things outdoors began to truly take root and become what were life-long passions of his. Summers were spent in Calvin, OK, happily surrounded by cousins, aunts, uncles, and maternal grandparents. Countless hours were spent sitting at the edge of someone or other's pond, out in the "country", fishing pole in hand. Or being shown by Grandpa Charlie how a chicken in the coop ends up becoming chicken 'n dumplings on the dinner table. Kurtis loved it all a true Oki at heart! After high school graduation, Kurt went on to get a degree in Criminal Justice from California State University, Sacramento. His initial plans were to become a cop, but he soon realized that law enforcement was not his calling. It was then that he began a long, successful career in commercial construction and solar. It didn't take long before he had earned a professional reputation for being smart, hardworking, dependable, and fair. He quickly learned the ropes and moved up to bigger and better jobs, making life long friends along the way. In 1994 Kurt met Pamela Sloan and her then 7-year-old son, Ryan. It was obvious to us all from the start that this was going to be Kurt's forever family. Not only did Ryan and Kurt look alike, but they immediately had a very strong, loving bond, as though they had always been a family. Kurt and Pam were married in 1996, and welcomed their daughter, Logan Brink, into the world a year later. It was during this time that Kurt was undoubtedly the happiest he had ever been. He had an amazing wife that he loved dearly, and two beautiful childreneverything he'd always wanted. Still being the consummate nature lover, Kurt needed his space, a place for him and Pam to raise their children surrounded by mother nature and all of her critters. They lived first in El Dorado Hills, then moved up to a larger piece of land in Shingle Springs, and eventually to 15 acres south of Placerville where they raised dogs, cats, goats, and even a llama. Kurt loved nothing more than to walk his property, with all their animals in tow following him as though he were Dr. Doolittle. Once Ryan and Logan were grown and off to college Kurt and Pam moved back to the Sacramento area, closer to his parents and childhood home. Although work in the ever-growing solar business kept him busy and travelling, Kurt always managed to find time to spend with those he loved most doing what he loved most - camping, fishing, and hunting. Oh, and let's not forget BBQing! Kurtis was an amazing cook, and no matter the entr‚e he would find a way to cook it outdoors on the grill, rain or shine. He loved hosting family dinners so that he could grill up all sorts of delicious treats, sometimes having multiple BBQs fired up to get the perfect temperature for each of his various creations. Dinner at Kurt and Pam's house was always a treat! Sadly, on February 14, 2019, Kurtis's time on Earth came to an abrupt end. Up until he drew his last breath, the love he felt for his family and friends was apparent. Kurtis was a truly good man, one who rarely had an unkind word to say about anyone and who was always ready to lend a helping hand. As well as being survived by his parents, wife, and children, Kurt's sister Laura and her son Dylan, his daughter-in-law Ashley, and his two beautiful grandchildren, Connor and Emma, remain to carry on his memory. We all love you so very much Kurtis, and miss you dearly. But we also know that you now can rest in peace, and that brings our hearts comfort.

