Kyle D Schaffer, born 01/24/1954 and passed away 08/01/2020 following complications from medical issues. Kyle was born in the old Roseville Community Hospital on Sunrise Ave. He was a PMC of Roseville Chapter, Order of DeMolay and had been a member of Roseville Lodge #222, F&AM. He enjoyed spending time with family especially around holidays. Kyle was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Jean Schaffer, and an older brother Jerrold. He is survived by two brothers, and several nieces and grand nieces. The family expresses gratitude to Sutter Hospice for their care and compassionate treatment provided in his final days. Internment will be private at Roseville District Cemetery.



