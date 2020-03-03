Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for L. Frank Vellutini Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

L. Frank Vellutini, Jr., 67, passed away from Pancreatic Cancer on February 28, 2020 in Wilton, CA surrounded by his wife, Carolyn Vellutini (Carrie) and his three children. Frank was born January 27, 1953 in Sacramento, CA and spent his adult years living in Elk Grove and Wilton, CA. Frank grew up in Sacramento attending St. Robert's Elementary School and graduating from Christian Brothers High School in 1971. He and his father, Leo Vellutini, owned Royal Electric Company of Sacramento, CA which Frank continued to run until his diagnosis in early 2019. He married Carrie Jones in 1984. Frank is well respected in the construction industry for the way he genuinely cared about the team at Royal Electric Company, his reputation as an industry leader and professional, his pioneering work with the Western Electrical Contractors Association (WECA) and the expansion of its electrical apprenticeship program. In addition to his work at Royal, Frank served on the Board of Regents and Board of Trustees of Christian Brothers High School, which he and Carrie continue to generously support. Frank also served as a Board Member of the Sacramento Builders Exchange, the Bank of Sacramento, TESCO Controls, Inc. and WECA. He was a member of the round table advisory group of close friends and businessmen, known as The RAT Group. Frank loved boating with Carrie, entertaining friends and family, enjoying great food, fine wine, traveling (especially to visit his family in Italy) and Sunday Family Dinners. Frank is survived by his wife, Carrie, and his three children: Dina Kimble (Darrin) (mother: Susan Vellutini), Carla Albright (Evan) and Leo Vellutini III (Lindsay), and his six grandchildren: Bennett Kimble, Lia Kimble, Savannah Albright, L. Frank Vellutini IV, Kymble Albright and Lucca Vellutini. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Christian Brothers High School of Sacramento in memory of Frank Vellutini. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 9:30am on Friday, March 6th at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, 1017 11th Street with a reception following. Private burial at St. Mary Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to W. F. Gormley & Sons Funeral Chapel.

