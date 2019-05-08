Of Carmichael, CA, May 5, 2019, a native of Park City, UT, age 87 years. Loving husband of Bobbie Loveridge. Cherished father of Perry (Sari) Loveridge, Lisa (Scott) Owens and the late Larry Loveridge. Grandfather of Spencer, Tyler, Zachary, Shannon, Carson and Hunter. Great Grandfather of Grace and Penelope. Brother of the late Gordon (Marilyn) Loveridge. Beloved by all who knew him. Friends are welcome for visitation from Thursday, May 9, 2019, 4-7PM at PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (6335 Sunrise Blvd., (916) 725-2109) and are invited to attend services Friday, May 10, 2019, 10AM at the CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS (4252 Garfield Ave., Carmichael, CA). Interment Fair Oaks Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 8, 2019