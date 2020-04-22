Alongside his family and dog Charlie, Lanny passed away on March 18, 2020. Lanny was born in Chariton, Iowa on Nov. 1, 1947 and resided in California since the age of four. From 1967-1969, he served in the U.S. Army. Later, he met the love of his life, Debby (nee Damon); they were married 35 years and raised four children. Having worked for Lucky Stores for 38 years, Lanny retired, but not without making countless memories and lifetime friends. He was a gentle soul and a loving, happy man with the best sense of humor. With endless love for his family, he was the strong, positive force in any situation and had a joke for all occasions. He will forever remain in our hearts. A celebration of Lanny's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 22, 2020